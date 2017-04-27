Caitlyn Jenner says Khloe Kardashian hasn’t spoken to her in 2 years: ‘Of course it hurts’

Two years after Caitlyn Jenner announced plans to transition from male to female, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admits that these days her relationship with stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian is chilly bordering on nonexistent.

During a chat with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM talk show to promote her new book, The Secrets of My Life, Jenner reveals that while she’s spoken to Kim Kardashian recently, she’s not quite sure where she stands with Khloe.

“I don’t know,” Jenner says. “She doesn’t want to talk to me either. She hasn’t talked to me in about two years. That’s sad. I was very, very close to Khloe. I had 23 years of raising her. I met Khloe when she was five years old.”

“Does it hurt?” Cohen asks.

“Of course it hurts,” she replies. “[Khloe] was on ‘Howard Stern’ and called me a liar and that kind of pissed me off too because I never lied to her. If I didn’t tell her everything… first of all, she never asked.”

Jenner also addresses ex-wife Kris Jenner’s reaction to The Secrets of My Life, when she declared on a recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode that “everything she says [in the book] is all made up,” adding that “I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life. I’m done.”

“That really ticked me off,” Jenner admits to Cohen, who asks, “If she says she is done with you, where do you go from here?”

“Well,” Jenner replies, “she called me up and told me that she never wants to speak with me again, so I haven’t called her back.”

Jenner also touched on daughter Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi commercial, which was yanked by the soft-drink manufacturer shortly after its debut due to public backlash over the concept of using a faux protest to sell soda.

“I saw [the commercial] and thought ‘That is so cool!’” Jenner tells Cohen. “It was cute and I guess I didn’t see all the things other people saw.”

Jenner adds: “Kendall said, ‘I’m a model. They hired me to go do this.’ You know, I looked at the script and it seemed to look pretty cool to me… I think it was shot over in the Orient or something. Then it came out and, boy, all hell broke loose. I felt sorry for Kendall.”