Micro suites in Vancouver renting for $1,700 a month
A A
A new building in Vancouver is getting a lot of attention on social media.
New micro suites, or micro condos, are under construction in the Strathcona neighbourhood, which is made up of the Downtown Eastside and the False Creek Flats. These new apartments are located at 609 Heatley Ave.
The homes will be available starting Aug. 1 but they’re getting attention because they’re only 400 square-feet and the rent is $1,700 a month.
READ MORE: New 250-square-foot micro suites coming to Victoria
Global News spoke to some Vancouver residents on Wednesday and they all agreed, these apartments are just too expensive and unaffordable, especially for families.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.