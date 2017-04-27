Micro suites in Vancouver renting for $1,700 a month

A new building in Vancouver is getting a lot of attention on social media.

New micro suites, or micro condos, are under construction in the Strathcona neighbourhood, which is made up of the Downtown Eastside and the False Creek Flats. These new apartments are located at 609 Heatley Ave.

The homes will be available starting Aug. 1 but they’re getting attention because they’re only 400 square-feet and the rent is $1,700 a month.

READ MORE: New 250-square-foot micro suites coming to Victoria

Global News spoke to some Vancouver residents on Wednesday and they all agreed, these apartments are just too expensive and unaffordable, especially for families.

$1,700 /month for a 400sqft microunit that isn't even anywhere near downtown. Serisouly Vancouver we're so f*cked. (ht @Lidsville) #vanre pic.twitter.com/8x6BYLTPie — travis lupick (@tlupick) April 26, 2017

That awkward moment when most Vancouverites can't afford a micro suite on the Eastside… https://t.co/Q3DfIIywRl — Steve Saretsky (@SteveSaretsky) April 26, 2017

.So @CityofVancouver: 36 suites, no parking. People who can pay $1700 for micro-suite will likely have cars. Where will they park? #vanpoli — Lindsay Brown (@Lidsville) April 26, 2017