Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit southern Sask. Thursday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatchewan on Thursday.
Trudeau will spend the morning at Lewis Land Limited Farm in Gray, Sask., south of Regina, according to his official itinerary.
The Prime Minister will visit students at Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School in the afternoon.
Trudeau was in Saskatoon and Regina back in January during a cross-Canada tour.
He also visited trade students in Saskatoon in March.Follow @AlexaHGlobal
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.