Commentary: What’s the real reason O’Leary is out of the race?

Kevin O’Leary surprised us all yesterday and abruptly announced he was dropping out of the federal Conservative leadership race.

This, despite being the front-runner out of 14 candidates.

The reason O’Leary gave for leaving was that he has data that reveals he cannot win in Quebec.

He feels if he can’t win in Quebec, he cannot beat Justin Trudeau, so is stepping aside for the man who can — Maxime Bernier.

The two former opponents-turned-love-brothers, fielded questions from reporters at a press conference that felt more like a campaign speech for O’Leary.

He clearly stole the show (with Bernier in the background), which made those watching, question what the real reason was for him to step down.

The federal election is still two years away, and everyone in politics knows anything can happen in that time.

Many would suggest mastering the French language is a great way to win over Quebec, and can be easily maintained within that time frame.

At the end of the day, like Trump, O’Leary is an independent wealthy businessman that needs this like he does a hole in the head.

Perhaps he has looked south and realized, he doesn’t really want the gig that bad.

But, he will take the publicity.

READ MORE: Kevin O’Leary drops out of Conservative leadership race