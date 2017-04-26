Mobile overdose prevention site hits the road in Kelowna

Interior Health’s mobile overdose prevention unit has arrived in Kelowna.

It’s a motor home fully equipped to assist intravenous drug users in case they overdose.

Interior Health says the unit cannot be considered a safe injection site until the federal government allows it to be.

“It’s not a safe injection site because we don’t have the Health Canada exemption required to have a supervised consumption service. That means having our staff sitting with the person as they’re using drugs, supporting them and providing education around how to more safely inject,” John Yarschenko with Interior Health said.

Interior Health says staff will be in a separate room in the motor home in case there’s an overdose. Staffing the motor home will cost about 200,000 per year. Kamloops is also getting a similar unit.