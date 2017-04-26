Halifax police respond to crash between school bus and truck

Police have responded to a two vehicle collision near Oyster Pond, N.S. on Highway 7.
A police spokesperson said they responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. to find that a truck had rear-ended a school bus.
Three children and the driver of the truck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 7 was closed to traffic for two hours but one lane is now open.
— The situation is developing.
