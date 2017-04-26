Canadian holidays
April 26, 2017 2:16 pm
Updated: April 26, 2017 2:18 pm

New Brunswick Family Day holiday starts in 2018

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant has announced a new holiday for New Brunswick in 2018

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
A A

New Brunswickers are getting another paid holiday.

Premier Brian Gallant has announced that starting next year, New Brunswick will observe Family Day on the third Monday of February.

READ MORE: New Brunswick will ‘fight back with facts’ against U.S. softwood lumber tariff: premier

He says the province joins eight other jurisdictions across Canada that observe the holiday.

Gallant says the day highlights the importance of families, and provides a break during the long winter.

Opposition critic Kirk MacDonald says it will take more than an extra paid holiday to get the Liberals re-elected.

Green Leader David Coon says he’s worried that an extra paid holiday will be difficult for small business owners.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian holidays
Canadian Politics
Family Day in Canada
Family Day in New Brunswick
New Brunswick Holiday
New Brunswick Politics
New Holiday

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News