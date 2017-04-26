Shoppers pack Edmonton Army and Navy for time-honoured shoe sale

Dozens of people packed an Edmonton store for a long-held tradition: Army and Navy’s annual shoe sale.

The event on Wednesday, which is in its 68th year, majorly discounts name brands of shoes for both men and women.

Russ Kennedy, the general manager of the Whyte Avenue store, said there were approximately 4,000 to 5,000 pairs of shoes ready to be sold at the sale.

“It’s unique because they’ve built it up through the years. Suppliers are more than happy to sell us their product and it creates a lot of excitement,” Kennedy said, adding it is the biggest sales event of the year for the store.

“We keep adding. There will be probably a few more shipments coming in and we keep adding as the sale goes on.”

A small group of diehard shoppers waited in line for the store to open at 8 a.m.

This was Shawna Hill’s seventh year at the event. The Edmonton woman said she owns more than 140 pairs of shoes; last year, she bought five pairs at the sale and has bought 23, 17 and 13 pairs each time over the years.

“A pair, a pair, a pair,” she said, gesturing to how she carries them in her arms.

“Just grab, grab, grab then we sit in a corner and try them on.”

Suzanne Beaulne waited in line for the first time ever for doors to open, though she has attended the event in the past.

“I just thought it would be an exciting thing. By the time you reach 70, you have to do some exciting things,” she said.

Kennedy said the busiest time for staff is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.