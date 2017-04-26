Blue Jays’ Chris Coghlan makes all-time great leap to tag home plate

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar earned the “Superman” nickname for his athletic diving catches in centre field.

But after Tuesday night, he may have to cede the moniker to teammate Chris Coghlan.

During Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Busch Stadium, Coughlan dropped jaws not just in the stadium but across the baseball world with an unbelievable dive to steal home plate.

With the score 2-2 in the seventh inning, Coghlan sped around the bases on a triple from Pillar in the right-field corner, which hit high off the fence over Stephen Piscotty and bounced back toward the infield.

Piscotty’s throw to the plate was slightly up the third-base line, and catchier Yadier Molina leaned down to pick up the ball after its third hop. As Molina reached for the ball, the 31-year-old Coghlan hurled himself over the catcher, somersaulted and landed on the plate with his helmet and left hand.

Twitter exploded in the moments following the play.

I've never been prouder of Chris Coughlan. — Brendin Axtman (@starsfan24) April 26, 2017

You know, I might have guessed 1,000 different guys before Chris Coughlan if you asked me the mostly likely to pull the Willie Mayes Hayes. — Ross Bukouricz (@rossbukouricz) April 26, 2017

The Jays would go on to win 6-5 in the 11th inning after a go-ahead run from pitcher Marcus Stroman.

-With files from the Associated Press