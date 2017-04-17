COMMENTARY: The Blue Jays are striking out mightily in 2017

I find myself having a hard time writing this — man, oh man, I can’t believe it, but I think that it’s going to be true: with 150 games still to play in the Major League Baseball season, the Toronto Blue Jays are done.

Finished. Kaput.

I know, it sounds crazy. I mean, it is crazy!

You might be saying to yourself, “Wait — how are you so sure?”

Well, let’s connect the dots that have already emerged during this young and troubling season.

First and foremost, the Jays have the worst record in the major leagues through 12 games, stumbling out of the gate with a dismal record of 2-10.

20-game winner J.A. Happ left Sunday’s 11-4 loss against the Baltimore Orioles after experiencing soreness in his left elbow.

That’s never a good sign.

Fellow starter Aaron Sanchez has landed on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his right middle finger.

Apart from the injury issues on the mound, the Jays are struggling mightily at the plate and are last — or near the bottom of the list — in the most important hitting categories.

Toronto is not hitting home runs like they used to — and are not manufacturing runs, either.

A station-to-station offence with injury woes on the hill isn’t a recipe for success.

My gut tells me that makes for a menu of mediocrity in 2017.