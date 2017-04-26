Nurses set to rally for safe patient care at Manitoba legislature

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of nurses from across the province are expected to rally for safe patient care in front of the Manitoba legislature Wednesday afternoon.

The rally, ‘Putting Patients First’, comes as nurses voice their concerns that patient care could be compromised by government cuts to front line services.

The province has directed all departments including health to eliminate 15 per cent of management positions and has told the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to cut their annual budget by three per cent or $83 million.

Three of Winnipeg’s six emergency rooms are also closing down, which the province says will improve patient care and reduce hospital wait times.

Concordia Hospital, Victoria General Hospital and Seven Oaks General Hospital will no longer have emergency departments.

The Tories has repeatedly promised not to cut any front line positions, despite the ambitious fiscal and restructuring goals.

The rally will kick off at 12:30 p.m.

The nurses union is in town for their annual general meeting, which was held Tuesday.