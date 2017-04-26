Kelowna developer planning to build skyward on lakeshore

The Mission Group held an open house for neighbours of the proposed Aqua development on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna Tuesday night, with many nearby residents expressing concerned about the height of the project.

Aqua is proposed to include 13, 16 and 19 storey highrises next door to the Eldorado near Cook Road.

Neighbour Douglas Cebryk is concerned the project is disconnected with Kelowna bylaws that only allow for six storey buildings in the neighbourhood.

Cebryk said he doesn’t believe the traffic impact has been updated to reflect current volumes on nearby roads.

Judy Bishop has a business in the area and believes change is inevitable but is also left wondering how the towers will change the feel of the neighbourhood.

Neighbour Stuart Ballard said he believes the 350 condo project is a good solution to the need for density in the Lower Mission.

Mission Group’s vice president of development, Luke Turri, said they are confident the Aqua residential resort concept is a strong compromise on density and height in the neighbourhood.

Turri said they’ve been working closely with the City of Kelowna to build the right project in the lakeshore location.

Aqua is proposed to be a 10 year, three phase development on Okanagan Lake.

A public hearing is scheduled May 2 at Kelowna council chambers for the Mission Group’s rezoning application for the Aqua property.

Height variance applications are not scheduled to go before council until the summer.

The project would also transform the current outdoor boat storage yard into a four storey, indoor business.