Penticton Vees win 2017 BCHL Fred Page Cup

The first 60 minutes of play were so uneventful, which made the winning goal at the Fred Page Cup Tuesday night anything but ordinary.

At 9:25 in OT, the Penticton Vees Gabe Bast and James Miller fed Duncan Campbell the opportunity to win it all.

The Vees won 1-0 over the Chilliwack Chiefs in game seven in Chilliwack Tuesday night.

Mathew Robson shut out 26 of the Chiefs attempts on goal.

But it was a tougher loss for Chilliwack netminder Mark SInclair. He let in one single goal of 38 Vees attempts after almost 70 minutes of play.

The game was a rematch for the franchises.

They last met at the Fred Page Cup in 1973 when the Penticton Broncos won over the Chilliwack Bruins in game seven.

The Chiefs and Vees will meet again at the Western Canada Cup, which begins Saturday, Apr. 29 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

It’s the first time in league history that a host team is also the league champions.