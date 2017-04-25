Kelowna RCMP urge cyclists to wear helmets following crash

Police in Kelowna are urging cyclists to always wear helmets after a crash sent a young woman to hospital.

“RCMP strongly encourage cyclists to wear a proper bicycle helmet,” Kelowna RCMP Corp. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Not simply to avoid fines, because helmets are required by law, but to provide much needed protection in an effort to prevent head injuries.”

On Tuesday morning, RCMP responded to an accident involving a car and a cyclist near the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Elm Street. Police say the cyclist, a 20-year old woman, was initially reported to be found unconscious.

The woman, who was not wearing a bike helmet, was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the cyclist and the vehicle, a blue Mitsubishi Lancer, were both eastbound on Bernard when it appears the cyclist suddenly turned left and directly in front of the car.

She was struck by the car from behind and collided with the windshield before falling to the ground.

The driver, a 35-year-old Kelowna man, remained at the scene and fully cooperated with investigators. Police are however, looking for more witnesses to this crash. If you saw the accident and have not yet spoken to police, you’re asked to contact them.