Woman struck by car after chasing her dog onto busy Burnaby street

A woman is in critical condition this morning after getting hit by a vehicle while chasing her dog onto the street in Burnaby Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on East Hastings Street at Carleton Avenue around 9 p.m.

They found the woman lying the street and rushed her to hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say a witness told them the woman had run into the road after her dog and was then struck by a car.

The driver remained at the scene.

There is no word yet on what happened to the dog.