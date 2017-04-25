Money
April 25, 2017 8:19 am

Great-West Lifeco to slash 1,500 jobs over 2 years

By Staff The Canadian Press

Great-West Lifeco world headquarters is pictured in Winnipeg, Tuesday, February 19, 2013.

The Canadian Press/John Woods
WINNIPEG – Great-West Lifeco says it will cut 1,500 positions over the next two years in response to changing technology and customer expectations.

The cuts are equal to 13 per cent of the Winnipeg-based company’s 12,000 employees in Canada.

Great-West (TSX:GWO) says the job cuts are part of a transformation of its business as it faces heightened competition.

