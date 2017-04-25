Robbery at NDG gas station leaves 1 man in hospital with stab wounds

A 25-year-old man is in hospital following an armed robbery at a gas station on the corner of Sherbrooke and Mariette in NDG Monday night.

Montreal Police were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. after the store clerk was stabbed during the robbery.

Police set up a perimeter around the gas station and canine units were deployed on the scene.

The employee who was stabbed was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a second employee who witnessed the event was treated for shock.

“The victim and the witness are both out of danger,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.