COMMENTARY: Basic Income Plan Is Flawed But It’s A Start

Premier Kathleen Wynne was in Hamilton yesterday to announce her government’s basic income plan.

Cynics say that it’s nothing more than another attempt to regain the hearts and minds of Ontario voters with an election imminent.

Socially conscious observers will hail it as a good first step in dealing with the growing problem of poverty.

Frankly, there’s probably some truth in both theories.

The pilot project is well intentioned, in that it tops up income for some who are living below the poverty line.

But, of the 900,000 Ontarians who fall into that category, only about 4,000 would be eligible for the program.

Something is better than nothing I suppose, but if governments, both federal and provincial were sincere about addressing the poverty issue, there’s so much more they could do.

People who never thought they’d need government assistance now find themselves in dire economic circumstances.

There needs to be a discussion about daycare programs, affordable housing and minimum wage.

And why do governments claw back social assistance cheques when someone tries to better themselves by taking on a second or third job to pay the bills?

With so many seniors struggling because their pensions have been eroded, why does the federal government tax CPP income?

Instead of programs that do a little for a few, we need our governments to stop picking the pockets of the working poor and give them a chance to get back on their feet.