Commentary: A little late for Wynne pilot projects

If you asked the average Canadian if we should protect the most vulnerable in our society, they would answer a polite, yes.

But how much are we willing to do, and at what cost?

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has announced a pilot project introducing a basic income in the test cities of Hamilton, Thunder Bay, and the town of Lindsay.

In this pilot project, qualifying individuals would receive just under $17,000 a year, less 50 per cent of what they may earn.

This is a guaranteed basic income whether they work or not, and the hope is that it doesn’t penalize those who want to make more by clawing back benefits, thus discouraging employment.

Proponents of the plan say it would save us money on other services in the long run, while opponents say the cost is impossible, robbing funds from those who need it the most.

What I find fascinating is, the only constructive comments coming from the Ontario Liberals is a pilot project that they will never see to completion.

Interesting idea but, where was all this due diligence when it came to the energy file?

Where was the pilot project before the Liberals rammed the Green Enegy Act down everybody’s throat thus creating a self-inflicted energy crisis that will cost generations?

Too bad this government doesn’t use the same thought process with their day-to-day decisions, as they do when they float political trial balloons.

READ MORE: What you need to know about Ontario’s basic income plan