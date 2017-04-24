Crime
April 24, 2017 4:08 pm

Code of silence forces Halifax police to offer reward in unsolved homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press

Halifax Regional Police have added the unsolved murder of John Fulton Newcombe to a provincial rewards program

Global Halifax/Alexa MacLean
A A

Halifax Regional Police and the Nova Scotia government say an unsolved homicide is being added to a rewards program.

The program offers up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for certain homicides.

Police say 27-year-old John Fulton Newcombe was fatally shot outside a Halifax pub early on June 1st, 2012.

Superintendent Jim Perrin says investigators have run into a lack of co-operation from those who know what happened, but they hope the reward will encourage someone to break the code of silence and come forward.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Halifax Homicide
Halifax Shooting
Newcombe shooting
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia homicide
Nova Scotia unsolved homicide

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News