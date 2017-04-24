Code of silence forces Halifax police to offer reward in unsolved homicide

Halifax Regional Police and the Nova Scotia government say an unsolved homicide is being added to a rewards program.

The program offers up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for certain homicides.

Police say 27-year-old John Fulton Newcombe was fatally shot outside a Halifax pub early on June 1st, 2012.

Superintendent Jim Perrin says investigators have run into a lack of co-operation from those who know what happened, but they hope the reward will encourage someone to break the code of silence and come forward.