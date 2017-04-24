14-year-old cyclist escapes serious injury in Saanich hit-and-run

A young cyclist from Saanich was lucky to escape with minor injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run on Friday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Willis Point Road, just west of Wallace Drive.

Police say a charcoal grey newer model Dodge Dakota pick-up truck with wooden sides on the box, struck the cyclist and continued west on Willis Point Road without stopping.

Witnesses say a short interaction between the driver and the cyclist may have taken place prior to the collision.

The 14-year-old cyclist, who is a national-level athlete, was struck from behind with the right side of the front bumper or passenger wheel well of the pick-up truck.

She was taken to the Victoria General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was described as a blonde female, possibly heavier set, but of average height.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.