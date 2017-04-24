Politics
April 24, 2017 10:44 am

$4.5M in funding announced for New Brunswick amphitheatre

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE: New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant delivers the State of the Province address in Fredericton, N.B., in a photo from Jan 26, 2017

Stephen MacGillivray / The Canadian Press
A A

Ottawa and the New Brunswick government are spending about 4.5 million dollars on a new amphitheatre in Tracadie.

The project will seat 514 people and include a ticket booth, dressing rooms, a canteen area and a lobby.

READ MORE: $35M in upgrades coming to Moncton Hospital

Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier says the facility should help develop local arts and talent and stimulate the economy.

Ottawa is contributing 2.25 million dollars through the Gas Tax Fund, while the provincial government is investing 1.37 million and the municipality is putting in more than 882-thousand dollars.

Tracadie Mayor Denis Losier says the new amphitheatre will help local artists showcase their talents and provide a public gathering

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
arts funding
Federal Funding
New Brunswick Amphitheatre
New Brunswick Arts
New Brunwsick Arts
Serge Cormier
Tracadie arts

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News