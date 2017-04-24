$4.5M in funding announced for New Brunswick amphitheatre

Ottawa and the New Brunswick government are spending about 4.5 million dollars on a new amphitheatre in Tracadie.

The project will seat 514 people and include a ticket booth, dressing rooms, a canteen area and a lobby.

Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier says the facility should help develop local arts and talent and stimulate the economy.

Ottawa is contributing 2.25 million dollars through the Gas Tax Fund, while the provincial government is investing 1.37 million and the municipality is putting in more than 882-thousand dollars.

Tracadie Mayor Denis Losier says the new amphitheatre will help local artists showcase their talents and provide a public gathering