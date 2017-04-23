RCMP investigate hit and run at Sherwood Park gas bar

RCMP in Strathcona County have turned to the public to help identify the driver of a truck involved in a gas theft that resulted in the station attendant being struck by the fleeing vehicle.

It’s happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Superstore Gas Bar on Baseline Road.

“Witnesses report that a male suspect was leaving without paying for his gas when a male employee attempted to intervene and stop the suspect from leaving, resulting in the employee being run over,” RCMP said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Baseline towards Sherwood Drive.

The vehicle is described as a 2000-2008 silver four door Dodge Ram with extended tow mirrors, black after-market rims, lowered trailer hitch and decals in the rear window.

Witnesses said the driver looked to be in his 30’s.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers.