Montreal unveils new look for city cabs

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre unveiled a new look for the city’s taxis at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
The idea is to give the 4,500 taxis travelling the city streets a more uniform appearance, making them instantly recognizable, akin to New York City’s iconic yellow cabs.
The city is proposing is a white car, with the hood and roof painted either red or blue, with a “bonjour” logo on the side.
While some might welcome the fresh new look, not everyone is happy.
Several taxi drivers voiced their opposition, fearing it will cost them hundreds of dollars to modify their vehicles.
Others argued that Uber drivers should also have to conform to the new regulations.
