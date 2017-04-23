Semi skids through barriers closing 16 Ave near Winsport

A wild single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of the TransCanada Highway through Calgary Sunday morning.

Calgary Police said no one was injured in the collision near Winsport, which happened shortly after 7 a.m.

A large gap in the concrete barrier could be seen where it appears the semi crashed through into a lane under construction, as it headed east on 16 Avenue NW, just past Stoney Trail.

The truck lost both trailer axels as it skidded sideways about 100 metres beyond the gap, coming to rest perpendicular to the crushed concrete blocks below it.

The barrier pierced the side of the trailer to reveal a load of trees inside.

Police closed eastbound 16 Avenue NW at Stoney Trail and the southbound ramp from Stoney Trail onto eastbound 16 Avenue NW to investigate.

Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.

The closures were expected to last about two hours.

Emergency crews remained at the scene at 8:20 a.m.

The cause of the collision has not been determined.