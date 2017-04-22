Toronto Raptors look to bounce back in playoff series against Milwaukee Bucks Saturday

The Toronto Raptors will look to even their best-of-seven NBA playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon.

The Bucks took a 2-1 lead in the series on Thursday night following a 104-77 blowout over the Raptors at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Toronto’s leading scorer DeMar DeRozan was unable to hit a shot from the field in game four, but still managed to score eight points from the free-throw line. Kyle Lowry also had a sub-par performance with only 13 points and a couple of assists.

Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo also knowns as the “greek freek,” has made the difference in the series, as he has put up 28 points in game one, 24 points in game two and 19 points in game three. He has been the most consistent player in the series so far.

Raptors coach Dwayne Casey has stated that his team needs to make changes as a staff and find more space for open shots in order to score more points.

Game four of the first round series takes place at 3 p.m. ET in Milwaukee.

Fans will be packing into Jurassic Park outside of the Air Canada Centre in Toronto to watch the Raptors try to tie the series up at two games apiece.