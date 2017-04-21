Search warrant yields four arrests in Regina

Four people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation after police executed two search warrants early Friday morning.

Between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. CT, Regina police searched two places in the 300 block of Osler Street and the 5200 block of Parliament Avenue. A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were also at the scene.

Two men were arrested in the 300 block of Osler Street. Another man and a woman were arrested in the 5200 block of Parliament Avenue. During the searches, police seized two rifles, two shotguns, ammunition, cocaine, marijuana and Canadian currency. They also found two vehicles, digital scales, packaging, a money counter and cellphones.

Two 21-year-old men, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman are in police custody. Regina police have not released their names or charges at this time.