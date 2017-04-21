Saskatchewan’s landmark Catholic education ruling has Alberta officials watching closely

A Court of Queen’s Bench judge in Saskatchewan has ruled that non-Catholic students may no longer be funded in Catholic schools in that province, as of June 30, 2018.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Donald Layh stated that “provincial government funding of non-minority faith students attending schools is a violation of the state’s duty of religious neutrality” under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

He also stated “provincial government funding of non-minority faith students attending separate schools is a violation of equality rights” under the Charter.

Saskatchewan and Alberta have very similar education systems, with separate public and Catholic school boards, and the ability for parents to choose which to send their children to. The Saskatchewan decision has Alberta officials paying very close attention.

“This appears to be a very complex ruling,” said Mary Martin, the president of the Alberta School Boards Association. “It’s going to take a while to unpack that and look at what implications, if any, there would be for Alberta.”

Around 175,000 children – or 30 per cent of all students – attend Catholic schools in Alberta. It’s not clear how many of them aren’t Catholic because it’s illegal for school boards to ask for proof.

Advocates for a single secular system feel we may soon find out.

“In my view, this is the beginning of the end of Catholic separate education in Alberta and Saskatchewan,” Luke Fevin told News Talk 770’s Rob Breakenridge Friday afternoon.

Fevin, the co-founder of the advocacy group APUPIL, believes this decision may go all the way up to the Supreme Court, and if they uphold the ruling, Alberta might not have much choice but to follow suit with Saskatchewan.

“If non-Catholics can’t go to them, then they are going to dwindle very quickly,” he said.

In a statement, Education Minister David Eggen said the decision has no impact on Alberta’s education system.

“Any student in Alberta can enrol in the school of their choice, provided there is sufficient space and resources.”