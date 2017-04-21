Pair of cougars spotted on Skytrain tracks in Port Moody

A pair of cougars was spotted walking on the Skytrain tracks in Port Moody early this morning.

TransLink police spokesperson Anne Drennan told Global News the cougars were spotted around 4:10 a.m.

Drennan said two adult cougars were walking along the guideway through Inlet station towards Moody Centre station on the Evergreen Line.

Staff did a sweep of the area, but no cougars were found.

She says transit officials didn’t warn the public, but an internal memo was sent out to staff.

Conservation officers have also been notified.

More to come.

— With files from Negar Mojtahedi