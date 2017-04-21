Crime
April 21, 2017 1:14 pm
Updated: April 21, 2017 1:15 pm

Quebec to fight sexual exploitation with mixed police force

By Staff The Canadian Press

A prostitute waits for clients in a street.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
A A

The Quebec government is setting aside $6.4 million over five years to fight sexual exploitation by targeting pimps and johns.

READ MORE: Police arrest 104 men, find 85 child prostitutes in multi-year investigation in Ontario

Story continues below

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said his government will create a mixed force of 25 investigators from various police agencies to address the issue.

The squad will include officers from Montreal and nearby communities, Quebec City and Gatineau, as well as from the provincial police and RCMP.

READ MORE: 25% of Canada’s human trafficking victims are minors: Statistics Canada

Coiteux told a news conference Friday the force will resemble the model used to investigate and prosecute organized crime.

WATCH BELOW: Fighting prostitution

He said individual police forces will contribute financially, bringing the total budget to $12 million.

READ MORE: Police arrest over 100 men in multi-year child prostitution investigation in Ontario

The new sexual exploitation unit will be led by Montreal police and be headquartered in the city.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Gatineau
Martin Coiteux
Organized Crime
Pimps
Quebec City
Quebec politics
RCMP
Sexual Exploitation
Sruete du Quebec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News