X-Files renewed for 10 more episodes. Will it film in Vancouver?

The X-Files have been reopened.

Fox has announced the beloved sci-fi series will be returning to the small screen for the 2017/2018 season with 10 new episodes. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, the series was rebooted in 2016 for a 10th season after being cancelled back in 2002.

The show was originally filmed in Vancouver for seasons one to five, but relocated to Los Angeles for the final four seasons. It returned to the B.C. city to film the reboot in 2015.

Local Hollywood North insider blog YVR Shoots reports FBI agents Mulder and Scully will be heading north to Vancouver to film the new season, but there has been no official word on the production location.

The series is set begin shooting this summer.

It’s among a string of TV reboots in production, including this year’s 24:Legacy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Twin Peaks, and Dynasty, among others.

Fox says the 2016 reboot drew in almost 16 million viewers and was the year’s second-highest rated broadcast drama.

The show has earned 16 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and a Peabody Award.