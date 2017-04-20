Serious crash between bus and motorcycle in north Edmonton

A serious collision between a bus and a motorcycle shut down a portion of a busy north Edmonton road Thursday morning.

Police said the crash happened near 97 Street and 157 Avenue. Around 9:45 a.m. police said 97 Street between 153 Avenue and 160 Avenue was shut down, and is expected to remain closed over the next several hours.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

More to come…