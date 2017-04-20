Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, April 20

Happy Thursday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on April 20.



Wynne government announces plan to cool Ontario housing market

MPP Catherine Fife (Kitchener—Waterloo), NDP Critic for Economic Development, Employment, Research and Innovation, reacts.

Employer wins in $800,000 lawsuit prompted by bad job reference

Gurlal Kler, Partner at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, explains the case and why an employer was not in the wrong to give a bad job reference.



The opioid crisis in Ontario

What is the solution to the opioid crisis in Ontario? Rachel Brown, ‎Staff Reporter at VICE Media, who has been studying the issue of the opioid crisis in this province, joined the show to discuss.

City of Toronto & Earth Day Canada launch StreetPLAY pilot project

Deb Doncaster, President of Earth Day Canada, talks about the pilot project, and how it will make Toronto streets more child-friendly.



That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.