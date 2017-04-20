Federal and Alberta governments making highway project announcement

Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi and provincial counterpart Brian Mason will make a highways infrastructure announcement Thursday morning.

The federal government has promised to increase infrastructure spending across the country by $60 billion over 10 years, and the province has said it would invest $34 billion over five years for infrastructure.

In December, the federal government said it would contribute $241 million towards Edmonton’s $1-billion Yellowhead Trail upgrade project. The province said it would match that amount, with the City of Edmonton covering the rest of the cost.

Thursday’s announcement will be made in Nisku, Alberta.

More to come…