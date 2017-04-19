Portage Terriers three-peat as MJHL champions

The Portage Terriers won their third consecutive Turnbull Cup for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League championship.

The Terriers completed the three-peat with a 1-0 triumph over the OCN Blizzard in game six of the MJHL final on Wednesday in Portage la Prairie. After losing the first two games of the series the Terriers flipped the script to win four straight games to win the championship. The Terriers have now won the MJHL crown in eight of the last 13 seasons.

Chase Brakel scored the game’s only goal just 76 seconds into the game. Terriers goalie Kurtis Chapman stopped all 27 shots he faced for his third shutout of the post-season.

The game was announced as a sellout with 2,288 people packed into Stride Place for the clincher.

Terriers forward Josh Martin was named the playoffs’ most valuable player after scoring five goals with 10 assists in 18 playoff games.

RELATED: Portage Terriers shock the Steinbach Pistons with 2 late goals for series lead

Just four players remain from the Terriers 2015 championship team that started the three year run. The OCN Blizzard were the last team to win three straight titles when they won five in a row from 1999-2003.

The Terriers will now represent Manitoba at the upcoming Western Canada Cup starting April 29 in Penticton, BC.

WATCH: Game 6 Highlights

RELATED: OCN Blizzard strike first in MJHL championship series