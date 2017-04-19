Saskatchewan boy’s wish to meet ‘The Fate of the Furious’ cast members granted

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Preston Coolidge, 11, the chance to take the trip of a lifetime and meet his heroes from The Fate of the Furious.

The Lashburn, Sask., boy has always been fascinated with the movie franchise, a fact that didn’t change when he was diagnosed with an incurable neuromuscular disease five years ago.

“Preston’s ability to be mobile is deteriorating as Duchenne muscular dystrophy takes over his body,” Preston’s mother Geraldine Coolidge said on Tuesday in Lloydminster.

On March 30, the foundation announced that Preston and his family would attend the world premiere of the The Fate of the Furious.

“Preston’s biggest wish was if he was given the opportunity, he wanted to see the movie first before anybody else,” Geraldine said.

“A very intense, exciting few days.”

After watching the high-octane film, he was invited to an after-party, where he met the people he’s looked up to for years.

“My son had the opportunity to talk to Michelle Rodriguez and Jason Statham for a little bit and have their pictures taken,” Geraldine said.

“Statham asked him if he could take ‘The Rock’ and Preston told him ‘not a chance.’ So they were able to joke around and have a great time.”

“I think it’s definitely a memory that Preston will carry with him for a long time.”

She added Preston was treated like royalty on the whole trip, sitting in the plane’s cockpit and experiencing the sights and sounds of New York City. She says he understands why his wish was granted.

“You can imagine a little boy of 11 years old, it’s a pretty hard thing to grasp that you get to do this great and wonderful thing, but you get to do it because you’re sick,” she said.

“He’s holding his own and definitely pretty proud of the fact that he got to do this.”

Geraldine said all the photos from the trip will be made into a collage, a collection of memories above his bed.