Edmonton Oilers fan rally taking over Churchill Square Thursday

Edmontonians are encouraged to don their orange clothes Thursday and head downtown for a noon hour rally to welcome back the Edmonton Oilers for Game 5 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Mayor Don Iveson and Edmonton Oilers alumni will be at the rally in Sir Winston Churchill Square, where the city said fans showing their “orange crush spirit” will have a chance to win one of five pairs of tickets to Thursday’s Game 5 against the San Jose Sharks.

Oilers alumni will include Fernando Pisani, Raffi Torres, Kelly Buchberger, Al Hamilton and Kevin Lowe.

The city said the event will cause temporary lane closures around Churchill Square.

The Oilers will be looking to get their game back on track after being annihilated 7-0 Tuesday night in San Jose, tying up the first round Stanley Cup playoff series at two games apiece.

The game at Rogers Place starts at 8:30 p.m.