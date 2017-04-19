Aaron Hernandez, former New England Patriots star, kills self in prison cell

Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who was convicted of murder in 2015, was found dead in a Massachusetts prison cell Wednesday morning. He was 27.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Correction, Hernandez was hanged in his cell just before after 3 a.m. ET.

“Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital,” Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications Christopher Fallon said in a statement.

The department said the former NFLer was in a single cell in a general population unit.

“Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window,” Fallon said in the statement. “Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with carious items.”

Hernandez’ suicide comes less than a week after he was acquitted of murdering two men in 2012. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin L. Lloyd.

More to come.