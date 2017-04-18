Politics
April 18, 2017 11:28 pm
Updated: April 18, 2017 11:30 pm

Donald Trump says Kim Jong Un’s desire for peace a deciding factor

By Staff The Canadian Press

President Donald Trump speaks at Snap-On Tools, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Kenosha, Wis.

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says that how much North Korea‘s leader desires peace will be a deciding factor in easing tensions between it and the United States.

In an interview with TMJ4-TV in Wisconsin, Trump complains that his predecessors should have dealt with North Korea’s pursuit of a nuclear arsenal. But he adds that he’s in the position now where he is “going to have to do something about it.”

Trump says the U.S. wants peace and he hopes North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un wants peace. Trump says that will be “the end determination.”

Trump has been pressuring China, North Korea’s benefactor, to help defuse the situation but has also warned that the U.S. will settle the issue alone if other countries won’t help.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

