Bus
April 18, 2017 12:06 pm
Updated: April 18, 2017 12:07 pm

Winnipeg bus riders want dedicated transit police force: poll

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

A recent survey has found the majority of Winnipeggers would like to see a dedicated transit police force. The Transit Union has been pushing for improved safety since the stabbing death of a driver in February.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
A A

WINNIPEG – A recent survey found the majority of Winnipeggers would like to see a dedicated transit police force.

The survey, conducted by Probe Research, found 65 per cent of respondents were in favour of a transit police force.

While 93 per cent of regular transit users said they felt safe riding the bus, only 28 per cent of respondents said they felt ‘very safe’ at night.

The 600 adults were surveyed by telephone interviews between March 13 and March 28.

In February a Winnipeg bus driver was stabbed to death at the end of his shift.

The union has repeatedly called for improved safety measures.

READ: Winnipeg Transit union pushing for improved safety protocols 

In March City Hall approved a safety review. That report was to be completed by June.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bus
City Hall
Safety
Survey
Transit union

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News