Winnipeg bus riders want dedicated transit police force: poll

WINNIPEG – A recent survey found the majority of Winnipeggers would like to see a dedicated transit police force.

The survey, conducted by Probe Research, found 65 per cent of respondents were in favour of a transit police force.

While 93 per cent of regular transit users said they felt safe riding the bus, only 28 per cent of respondents said they felt ‘very safe’ at night.

The 600 adults were surveyed by telephone interviews between March 13 and March 28.

In February a Winnipeg bus driver was stabbed to death at the end of his shift.

The union has repeatedly called for improved safety measures.

In March City Hall approved a safety review. That report was to be completed by June.