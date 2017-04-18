Canada
April 18, 2017 9:41 am
Updated: April 18, 2017 10:14 am

Prince Charles and Camilla to visit for Canada Day celebrations

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prince Charles and wife Camilla look on in Winnipeg on Wednesday, May 21, 2014. The royal pair will be returning to Canada this summer.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
OTTAWA – Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Canada this summer in time for the country’s birthday.

Governor General David Johnston says they have accepted the government’s invitation to undertake a tour.

The royal duo will be in Canada from June 29 to July 1.

They will travel in Ontario, Nunavut and the Ottawa area, where massive celebrations are planned to mark Canada’s 150th birthday.

Johnston says he is pleased they are joining the birthday bash and looks forward to Canadians being able to showcase the best of this country.

It will be the 18th visit to Canada for the Prince of Wales, and the fourth visit for the Duchess of Cornwall.

They were last in Canada in May 2014, when they visited Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

