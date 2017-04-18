Spring renewal: Winnipeg’s city-wide cleanup kicks off

WINNIPEG — After months of dirt, snow and sand piling up on the streets. the city is getting a $6 million spring makeover.

The annual spring clean up kicked off Tuesday at 7 a.m., and will continue for the next five to six weeks.

City crews will initially focus on the downtown area, major routes, bridges and overpasses.

“Our crews will be busy cleaning up sand and debris from more than 7,000 lane kilometres of streets, 1,600 lane kilometres of walkways and over 50 bridges and medians,” Jim Berezowsky, manager of streets maintenance said. “Be on the lookout for no parking signs and street cleaning equipment in your neighbourhood and remember to stay back and stay safe.”

The operation will clean sidewalks, active transportation pathways and boulevards. Medians will also be swept on main routes, bus routes and collector streets.

The city will also be placing ‘no parking’ signs on the scheduled streets during the cleaning.