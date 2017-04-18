Prince Harry ready to start a family: ‘I would love to have kids’

With rumours swirling that a royal engagement announcement may not be far off, is Prince Harry ready to settle down and start a family?

According to a recent interview the prince gave to The Telegraph‘s “Mad World” podcast, the answer is yes.

“Of course, I would love to have kids,” Harry revealed to podcast host Bryony Gordon, noting that he’s the godfather to several of his friends’ children.

Asked if he was a good godfather, he declared: “I’d like to think so… I think the key to that is to be able to grow up, but also be able to stay in touch with your childhood side.”

In fact, Harry says he enjoys playing video games with kids — although he admits he’s a bit out of practice.

“If that means going to someone’s house, sitting there and playing PlayStation, kicking the ass of their son on CounterStrike, or Halo, or whatever it is, then I’ll try and do that,” he added.

During the interview, Harry also opened up about coming to terms with the death of his mother, Princess Diana, admitting that it’s only been recently that he’s been able to process it with the help of a therapist.

“I can safely say that losing my mom at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well,” he revealed. “It was only three years ago that, from the support around and my brother and other people around who started to say, ‘You need to deal with this. It’s not normal to think that nothing’s affecting you.’”