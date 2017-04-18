Defibrillator debate returns to the Thames Valley District School Board

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is facing pressure to install defibrillators, as the debate returns Tuesday to a public board of trustees meeting.

The electronic devices, known as automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, are used to treat life-threatening heart conditions before paramedics arrive. Only a handful of schools across the city are equipped with the life-saving device.

“Comparing that to the rest of the province, in my opinion, we’re out of step,” said Jake Skinner, TVDSB trustee, who’s pushing for the installation of the devices. “I think this is a big gap because it involves safety. I think it’s something we need to address immediately.”

READ MORE: TVDSB defends lengthy process to accept defibrillator donation

Skinner is asking the board Tuesday to install defibrillators in all schools across the city. He’s hoping the discussion will stretch into the board’s next budget in June, recommending that funding for the medical device be included.

The decision on whether to install AEDs in London schools looms over one of southwestern Ontario’s largest school boards nearly two years after a child died playing soccer near a public school west of Woodstock.

The death sparked a debate after a student who witnessed the tragedy took action to try to install a defibrillator at his school.

“We provide first aid kits to schools. Schools are equipped with fire extinguishers. How often do we have fires in schools? That’s not an everyday occurrence but we’re protecting ourselves,” said Skinner. “The fact is people are dying from cardiac arrest.”

READ MORE: Elgin council supports push for defibrillator policy at Thames Valley District School Board

The issue returned to the spotlight in February, when the Thames Valley board agreed to install a defibrillator at West Nissouri Public School after refusing to do so for two previous proposals.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada recommends that Canadians have widespread access to AEDs, while Ontario’s education ministry is leaving the decision up to individual boards to equip schools with the devices.

Elgin Country city council voted unanimously last month in favour of a resolution by the Municipality of Thames Centre to recommend every school install AEDs.

Tuesday’s public meeting at the board office with begin at 6 p.m.