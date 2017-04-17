Mike’s Monday outlook: cool start to the week in southern Manitoba

I hope you had a happy Easter.

Southern Manitoba had a little bit of everything weather wise. From thunderstorms early Friday morning, leading into a warm and sunny day, eventually cooling off into Sunday where there were some flurries in some areas.

This week is starting off on a cool note, but it will be the coldest dat of the work week. While temperatures are unlikely to get back to what we experienced Friday, the rest of the week will be warmer.

Early Tuesday morning there’s a chance of showers in southern Manitoba but amounts will likely peak around 5 mm close to the U.S. border. South of the border is where the majority of the rain will fall. There’s a chance for 20-30 mm in parts of the Red River basin. The impact of this system will be felt more towards northwester Ontario as 10-20 mm is forecast for Tuesday around Lake of the Woods area.

The rest of the week, temperatures should hover around seasonal. The next chance for precipitation is Thursday, which could bring 5 mm of rain.

Friday will likely be the warmest day of the week and unfortunately for the near future. Looking a little further down the road, it looks like temperatures will be cooling off again over the course of the weekend similar to what happened in the last few days.

Just in case you were wondering how parts of northern fared over Easter weekend, here are the snowfall totals released Saturday evening by Environment Canada:

Cross Lake: 40 cm

Gods Lake Narrows: 30 cm

Oxford House: 30 cm

Flin Flon: 26 cm

Pukatawagan: 15 cm