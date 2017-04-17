Rogers Place to host another viewing party for Game 4 of Oilers/Sharks playoff series

After more than 11,000 hockey fans packed Rogers Place Sunday night to watch Game 3 of the Edmonton Oilers/San Jose Sharks playoff series, the arena is planning on hosting another party for fans.

Rogers Place will host another “Orange Crush Road Game Watch Party” on Tuesday night, with the game broadcast live on the scoreboard.

READ MORE: Edmonton institutes ‘no stopping zones’ for Oilers playoff games

Those in attendance at Sunday night’s viewing party said it was a fantastic experience.

“It’s a great idea,” said Tyler, an Edmonton Oilers fan. “Bringing a whole bunch of people into an arena, and giving them that atmosphere that you’d experience at a playoff game, is really special.

“It’s been so long since we saw them doing well in the playoffs and just playing good hockey. It’s awesome to see them tear it up.”

“It’s pretty awesome that they’re going to do this for everyone,” added fellow Oilers fan Adam. “Cheap tickets, so why not?”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers make playoffs for 1st time since 2006: What’s changed in the last 11 years?

The Oilers came out on top Sunday night, with a 1-0 victory over the Sharks.

The doors at Rogers Place will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The puck drops shortly after 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Couple wins $336K Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot

Tickets are $5 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Monday. All proceeds go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of the Edmonton Oilers post-season