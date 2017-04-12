Rogers Place to hold watch party for Watch Game 3 of Oilers/Sharks playoff series

The Edmonton Oilers are providing hockey fans with one more way to catch Game 3 of the playoff series with the San Jose Sharks.

A public watch party will be held at Rogers Place at 8 p.m. on Sunday night, with the game broadcast live on the scoreboard.

Tickets for the “Orange Crush Road Game Watch Party” are $5 and will go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m.

Seating is reserved and the net proceeds from the watch party will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

The City of Edmonton is encouraging everyone to “be good fans” during the playoffs. The city released a number of helpful guides for hockey fans heading downtown, including tips for getting downtown, transit information and traffic disruptions.

The city is embracing playoff fever by lighting the High Level Bridge orange on home games when possible. City Hall and the Muttart Conservatory pyramids will also be lit up with orange lights.

The Oilers did not say if another watch party would be held on Tuesday, for Game 4 of the series.

Tickets for the watch party can be purchased on the Oilers’ website.