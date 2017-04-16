Edmonton institutes ‘no stopping zones’ for Oilers playoff games

Motorists won’t be able to stop in areas of downtown and Whyte Avenue during Edmonton Oilers games.

The City of Edmonton has implemented “no stopping zones” for all Oilers’ playoff games – both home and away.

The “no stopping zones” are in effect from 7 p.m. to midnight on Whyte Avenue between 109 Street and Gateway Boulevard, and on Jasper Avenue between 109 Street and 97 Street.

Vehicles parked or stopped along the sections will be ticketed and towed away, according to the city.

The city said the bylaw has been put in place to ensure the safety of citizens and a smooth flow of traffic.