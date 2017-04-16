Sports
Radulov shines again as Habs beat Rangers to take 2-1 series lead

By Denis P. Gorman The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens' Alexander Radulov, left, scores a goal past New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, April 16, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK – Carey Price made 20 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final series on Sunday.

Montreal leads the best-of-seven set 2-1. Game 4 is Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Artturi Lehkonen and Shea Weber scored power-play goals for the Canadiens, and Alexander Radulov added a spectacular even-strength goal late in the third.

Despite a strong 26-save performance from Henrik Lundqvist, New York dropped its second straight in the series, and its sixth straight playoff home game.

In that stretch, dating back to Game 2 of the 2015 Eastern Conference Final, New York has been outscored by an aggregate 20-4 at Madison Square Garden. New York’s 21-16-4 home record in the regular season was the worst of all 16 teams in the playoffs.

Brady Skjei’s goal at 17:04 of the third was New York’s lone

