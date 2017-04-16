Mike McEwen falls short in Players’ Championship final

Mike McEwen’s bid for his first grand slam title of the season came up short on Sunday.

McEwen was defeated by Niklas Edin of Sweden 5-3 in the Players’ Championship final in Toronto.

The two rinks exchanged deuces in the second and third ends. It was tied at three in the seventh end when McEwen made a critical mistake and crashed on the guard with last rock. McEwen surrendered a steal of a single point, but they weren’t out of it yet.

McEwen had a chance to force an extra end, but his draw with last rock in the eighth end was light, and Edin stole another single point to secure the victory.

It’s the third grand slam title for Team Edin this season and they take home the $30,000 winner’s share. Team McEwen settles for the $24,000 second prize. McEwen’s last grand slam victory was at the 2015 Masters Grand Slam Of Curling.

McEwen qualified for the final by knocking off reigning Brier and World champion Brad Gushue earlier on Sunday.

Later on Sunday Jennifer Jones will play Val Sweeting in the women’s final. Jones defeated Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland 8-3 in Sunday morning’s semifinal. Jones is chasing her sixth Players’ Championship crown, last winning in 2014.